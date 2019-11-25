The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UN condemns increased Israeli aerial violations over Lebanon

The UNSC met in New York Monday amid rising tensions along Israel’s northern border between the IDF and Iranian proxy groups, such as Hezbollah, which has precision missile aimed at Israel.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 22:17
The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
The United Nations condemned Israel’s increased aerial activity over Lebanon, with a recorded 787 violations from July to October of this year, its Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in his quarterly report to the Security Council.
“I reiterate my condemnation of all violations of Lebanese sovereignty and my calls for Israel to cease its violations of Lebanese airspace and to expedite the withdrawal of its forces from northern Ghajar and the adjacent area north of the Blue Line,” he said. 
His report was published in advance of Monday’s Security Council meeting on violations to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that set out the ceasefire terms, which marked the end of the second Lebanon War in 2006.
The violations entailed “3,292 overflight hours,” Guterres wrote noting that drone activity accounted for 91% of the violations.
Guterres drew on data from then UN Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] which had recorded 420 ground violations into Israeli territory by Lebanese civilians that crossed south of the Blue Line, known as the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon. but 271 of those violations by shepherd and farmers, mainly in the Shab’a Farms areas, according to Guterres.
The UNSC met in New York on Monday amid rising tensions along Israel’s northern border between the IDF and Iranian proxy groups, such as Hezbollah, which has precision missile aimed at Israel.
Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said, “We demand that the UN continue to hold the same firm line. Hezbollah is an explosive barrel in Lebanon's belly and the Security Council must commit itself to recognizing it as a terrorist organization, and thus begin to restore stability to the region."
Guterres also had harsh words for the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah. The Iranian proxy group operates as an independent military force in Lebanon. In violation of Resolution 1701, Hezbollah has dug attack tunnels against the Jewish state, many of which Israel has uncovered. UNIFIL’s observer mission has yet to be given access to the tunnels, according to Guterres.
“I urge the Lebanese Armed Forces to expeditiously undertake and conclude all necessary investigations regarding the tunnels on the Lebanese side and to take preventive measures against similar occurrences in the future,” Guterres wrote.
Similarly, he wrote, “no progress was achieved with respect to the disarmament of armed groups. Hizbullah continued to acknowledge publicly that it maintains precision missile and other military capabilities.”
Hezbollah’s maintenance of arms outside the control of the state he wrote, “restricts the State’s ability to exercise full sovereignty and authority over its territory.”
Guterres called on the “Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure that the area along the Blue Line remains free of unauthorized weapons and is not used for hostile activities.”
He reiterated his call for “calm and restrain” by all parties along Israel’s northern border.
Guterres said he welcomed efforts by the Lebanese Armed Forces to curb smuggling activity at the border.


