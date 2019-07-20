U.N. invests $256 mil. in Israeli services, products

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is shown on a large screen as he addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 19, 2017. .
The UN is investing in Israel innovative products and services more than ever before, a press release on behalf of the Israeli mission to the UN said on Friday.
Billions of dollars are spent to maintain the various agencies, organizations and services the UN needs to run. In 2018 Israeli companies were chosen by the UN for contracts worth $66 million, more than 2017 with $51m. and more than 2016 with $48m. The steady increase is due not only to the efforts of the Israeli mission to the U.N, but also to the high quality of Israeli innovation.
"For the organization to choose Israeli innovation to advance its global activities is a demonstrable vote of confidence in our capabilities and an economic lever for the local industry,” said Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Danny Danon.
Among the Israeli firms doing business with the U.N are Teva, PAZ, MER, Odis and the Ministry of Defense.
MER provides mortar defense systems for the African peace forces, Teva offers medical assistance to the United Nations Development Program. Paz recently signed an $18 million annual contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services, the Ministry of Defense provides technology to defend UN, bases in Africa.
