After Israel visit, UN official spearheads anti-terrorism conference

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon [L] and UN Deputy Secretary General for Counter Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov [R] .
(photo credit: ISRAEL MISSION TO THE UN)
The U.N. announced an up-and-coming conference that will focus on those victimized by terrorism around the world, a Wednesday press release reported.
The idea emerged after Vladimir Voronkov, the UN Deputy Secretary General for Counterterrorism, visited Israel.
The conference will bring together citizens of 121 countries who were effected by terrorism.
The UN “understands terrorism is not just a part of the Middle East,” Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said, adding that it is “a global threat that must be dealt with in a wide range of tools and swift force.”
