URP issues demands to Likud

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Bezalel Smotrich.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Negotiations between Likud and the Union of Right-Wing Parties will not begin until after Passover, but the URP already submitted its list of demands on Monday to the Likud’s negotiating team.
The list of demands includes four portfolios for URP co-chairmen Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich. Smotrich wants to be justice minister and Jerusalem affairs minister, and Peretz wants to be education minister and minister of Diaspora affairs.
The Justice and Education ministries are also being sought by ministers in Likud. No other party has expressed interest in the Diaspora Affairs portfolio.
The party wants Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce publicly ahead of the release of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan that Israel would not agree to any territorial concessions.
“We will topple the government the moment talk will begin about withdrawing from land,” Smotrich told Ma’ariv last week.
The URP is seeking funds for strengthening the settling of Judea and Samaria, and for increasing industry and employment in the region.
The demands also include expressing Israeli sovereignty over much of Judea and Samaria, canceling the civil administration that governs the territories, and the re-establishment of communities in the Gaza Strip.
The party wants the coalition to pass a bill that would enable the Knesset to overrule decisions of the Supreme Court, along with legislation that would grant MKs automatic immunity from prosecution.
The party would also support the passage of a Basic Law guaranteeing the right of yeshiva students to learn Torah.
