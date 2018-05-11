US Ambassador Friedman: THIS year in Jerusalem

In a video released by the US embassy in Jerusalem Facebook page US Ambassador David Friedman shares with the audience that the embassy seal had just been placed on the building facade and that preparations are underway before the opening of the embassy this Monday.









צהל מתגבר את כוחותיו בעזה וביו״ש בשלוש חטיבות בשבוע הקרוב — Alon Ben-David (@alonbd) 11 May 2018

Alluding to the Passover Hagada text in which Jewish people wish that next year they could celebrate in Jerusalem, the ambassador remarks that ''year, in Jerusalem''.Tensions are high ahead of the much anticipated move.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that “The situation is becoming increasingly explosive and can detonate any minute."Israeli reporter Alon Ben David tweeted that the IDF is increasing the amount of troops present around the Gaza strip and in the West Bank by adding three brigades for the upcoming week.Israeli media reports that Hamas is hoping to generate larger scale protests ahead of the anticipated move of the US embassy to Jerusalem this upcoming Monday.