US Ambassador Friedman: THIS year in Jerusalem

In a video released on the Facebook page of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Friday ambassador Friedman talks about the upcoming move.

May 11, 2018 20:32
US ambassador David Friedman

US ambassador David Friedman at the Western Wall at the blessing of the Cohanim . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In a video released by the US embassy in Jerusalem Facebook page US Ambassador David Friedman shares with the audience that the embassy seal had just been placed on the building facade and that preparations are underway before the opening of the embassy this Monday.



Alluding to the Passover Hagada text in which Jewish people wish that next year they could celebrate in Jerusalem, the ambassador remarks that ''this year, in Jerusalem''.

Tensions are high ahead of the much anticipated move.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that “The situation is becoming increasingly explosive and can detonate any minute."

Israeli reporter Alon Ben David tweeted that the IDF is increasing the amount of troops present around the Gaza strip and in the West Bank by adding three brigades for the upcoming week.
Israeli media reports that Hamas is hoping to generate larger scale protests ahead of the anticipated move of the US embassy to Jerusalem this upcoming Monday. 


