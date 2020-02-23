The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US Ambassador Friedman shows his guitarist talents in Jerusalem

"Did you know our US Ambassador to Israelis more than a great ambassador--he's a rock star! Sweet guitar! Great ambassador!" said Governor Huckabee in a tweet.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 05:08
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman looks on as he speaks during a briefing at The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs in Jerusalem February 9, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman looks on as he speaks during a briefing at The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs in Jerusalem February 9, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Last week, on February 19, US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, posted a video of himself jamming with Governor Mike Huckabee on Chuck Berry's Johnny B. Goode.
"The band is back together again in Jerusalem! A great honor tonight to join Gov Huckabee and some great musicians to entertain an incredible group of US visitors to Israel," said Friedman in a tweet followed by the video.

"Did you know our US Ambassador to Israelis more than a great ambassador--he's a rock star! We had some fun in Jerusalem 2nite. Yep, that's a Gold Top Les Paul he's playing. Sweet guitar! Great ambassador!" said Huckabee in a tweet.
This is not the first time Friedman showcased his talents.
A few days before, on February 13, Arutz Sheva posted a video on YouTube on Friedman playing guitar on Lynyrd Skynard’s classic, Sweet Home Alabama, with Huckabee in Jerusalem.



