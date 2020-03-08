The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US Army: Iron Dome cannot be integrated into our air defense systems

Israel reportedly refused to share the system's source code

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 8, 2020 10:49
Iron Dome missile test (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Iron Dome missile test
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The US Army is reconsidering its plans to buy additional Israeli Iron Dome missile defense systems as they cannot be integrated into American-made air defenses.
“It took us longer to acquire those [first] two batteries than we would have liked,” Gen. Mike Murray, head of Army Futures Command told the House Armed Service tactical air and land forces subcommittee on Thursday.
“We believe we cannot integrate them into our air defense system based upon some interoperability challenges, some cyber [security] challenges, and some other challenges. So what we ended up having is two stand-alone batteries that will be very capable, but they cannot be integrated,” was quoted by the Breaking Defense news site as telling legislators.
According to Murray, that the service identified several problems- including cyber vulnerabilities and operational challenges — during efforts last year to integrate elements of Iron Dome with the US Army’s Integrated Battle Command System.
Last year the US Army purchased two batteries off-the-shelf from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems which included 12 launchers, two sensors, two battlement management centers and 240 interceptors.
Army officials reportedly requested the “source code” of the Iron Dome from Israel which supplied engineering information but refused to provide the code which details how the system works-a necessary component to integrate the Israeli system with US air defense systems.
The Iron Dome system is built by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Raytheon, which manufactures the American-made Patriot missile system. The radars are from ELTA System a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries.
The fully mobile system carries 10 kg. of explosives and can intercept an incoming projectile from four to 70 km. away. It is able to calculate when rockets will land in open areas, choosing not to intercept them, or towards civilian centers.
Since its first deployment in April 2011 outside the southern city of Beersheba, it has intercepted roughly 85% of projectiles fired towards Israeli civilian centers during conflict between terror groups in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip and against missiles launched by Iranian troops from Syria towards Israel’s northern Golan Heights.
While the United States has its THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase, the American military does not have any short-range air defense solutions.
The Army earmarked over $1 billion for the project to take components of the system integrate them with the US military’s Integrated Battle Command System. A 2023 deadline was imposed by Congress on the US military to develop its own system or by law will need to purchase additional Iron Dome systems from Israel.
The purchase was made to fill its short-term needs for an Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IPC) until a permanent solution to the problem is put in place to best protect ground maneuvering troops against an increasingly wide range of aerial threats, including short-range projectiles.
According to reports in American defense media, the US Army does not want it as a long-term solution.
It would be “exceptionally difficult to integrate Iron Dome into our layered air defense architecture [and] to get Iron Dome talk to other systems, other radars, specifically the Sentinel radar,” Murray told Breaking Defense.
“What you’re probably — almost certainly – going to see is two stand-alone systems, and if the best we can do is stand-alone systems, we do not want to buy another two batteries.”


