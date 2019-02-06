United States purchases Israeli-made Iron Dome missile defense system

The United States has purchased Iron Dome systems from Israel for an immediate need of the United States Army, the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The decision was made as part of an agreement between the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense to fill its short-term needs for an Indirect Fire Protection Capability.



“The Iron Dome system will be used for deployed US military forces as a defense system against a wide range of ballistic and airborne threats, and will be tested in the long run as part of a range of possible US military responses to aerial threats,” read a statement by the Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

While the United States has it’s THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase, the American military does not have any short-range air defense solutions.

Last year reports surfaced that the US Army seeked an urgent need for an interim solution to fill the gap in its defenses, especially in the European arena, until a permanent solution to the problem is put in place to best protect ground maneuvering troops against an increasingly wide range of aerial threats, including short-range projectiles.

In February it was reported that the US Army had asked Congress for $373 million to buy two batteries off-the-shelf from Rafael which included 12 launchers, two sensors, two battlement management centers and 240 interceptors. Washington wanted to have them delivered by 2020

A number of experiments using American-made components in the course of the missile interception tests by the system were conducted focusing on the use of the Tamir interceptor and its ability to intercept a number of targets which were fired simultaneously at different ranges.

In September the US army carried out a two-week long Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) demonstration at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico in order to test which missile system could be deployed in the near term to best protect ground maneuvering targets against an increasingly wide range of aerial threats.

The Iron Dome is reported as having gone up against three other potential options during the SHORAD tests, including systems by Boeing and General Dynamics Land Systems’ specially-armed Stryker vehicles.

The system is built by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Raytheon, which manufactures the American-made Patriot missile system.

It carries 24 pounds of explosives and can intercept an incoming projectile from four to 70 kilometers away. It is able to calculate when rockets will land in open areas, choosing not to intercept them, or towards civilian centers.

During the Second Lebanon war in 2006, large Israeli cities were struck by missiles for the first time. In response, Former Minister of Defense Amir Peretz decided to develop the Iron Dome, despite opposition from army brass. After a lengthy development process, and with the financial help of the United States, Iron Dome went into service in April 2011, its first battery placed near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. It made its first interception, of a grad rocket fired from the Gaza Strip just days later.

Since its first deployment, it has intercepted roughly 85 percent of projectiles fired towards Israeli civilian centers, changing the face of battle between Israel and her enemies. The Iron Dome has been used during military operations against Hamas and most recently against a missile launched by Iranian troops from Syria towards Israel’s northern Golan Heights.



The radars are from ELTA System a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries.

U.S. Army testing Iron Dome (Credit: 'Homa' Administration/Defense Ministry)