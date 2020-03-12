Visitor to US embassy branch in Tel Aviv tests positive for coronavirus

The US Embassy in Jerusalem announced that an individual who visited the embassy's Tel Aviv branch last week tested positive for coronavirus. The person was in the Embassy Branch Office Non-Immigrant Visa Section waiting room in Tel Aviv in the 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on March 5, the embassy wrote in a statement. The embassy and the Health Ministry have recommended that anyone who was in the waiting room at the same time as the individual go into self-isolation.As the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Israel climbed to 97 on Wednesday, the government introduced further measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Events and gatherings exceeding 100 attendees will be banned, the government announced Wednesday, and further discussions will be held between the Health Ministry and the Council for Higher Education to enable distance learning for university and college students, should institutions of higher education need to close for a duration.Earlier in the week, it was announced that all individuals entering Israel from abroad – citizens and non-citizens alike – will be required to spend 14 days in home isolation from their date of arrival, and in the past few days more than 11,000 foreign nationals have left the country.Eytan Halon contributed to this report.