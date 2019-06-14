US Embassy branch in Tel Aviv decorated for Pride parade despite Trump ban

Tel Aviv Port honoring the Gay Pride month.
(photo credit: GUY YECHIELI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv decorated its building with rainbow flag banners for the city’s Pride parade, ignoring a Trump administration ban on flying the Pride flag at diplomatic missions.
A photo of the building decked out in two rainbow banners and rainbow streamers was published on the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem’s official Twitter account on Thursday.
“The U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv is ready for the PRIDE parade tomorrow!” the tweet said.
Prior to Pride Month, the Trump administration issued an official ban on U.S. embassies flying the signature rainbow flag on their flagpoles. Four U.S. embassies reportedly were explicitly denied permission to fly a Pride flag, including Israel. The other three are Germany, Brazil and Latvia.
“(W)hen it comes to the American flagpole, and American embassies, and capitals around the world, one American flag flies,” Vice President Mike Pence told NBC news earlier this week when asked about the ban.
U.S. diplomats in Jerusalem reportedly joined the city’s Pride parade last week, according to Haaretz
.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>