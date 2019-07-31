Senate to consider US-Israel Cybersecurity Center

Cyber hacking (illustrative).
Nevada Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen
will introduce the US-Israel Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Act on Wednesday alongside Republican South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds. The act recommends that the State Department examine the potential benefit of creating a joint American-Israeli cybersecurity center.
Rosen, who is a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, said that Israel is “our closest ally in the Middle East” and that this is a “much needed step." She called Israel a center for new and emerging cybersecurity technologies.
Similarly, Rounds called the Jewish state a "world leader" in the field and said such a move could improve American offensive and defensive cyber abilities, which he deemed a "top priority."
Currently, there is already a joint US-Israeli center that deals with issues of water and energy.
