BIRD Foundation to inject $3.2m. into joint homeland security projects

The Israel-US Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation has awarded $3.2 million in funding to three homeland security collaborations between American and Israeli companies.Homeland security technology projects were selected by the Ministry of Public Security and the US Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). Including access to private sector funding, total value of investment will stand at approximately $4.8m. The joint research effort between the government bodies commenced in 2016, targeting collaborations that both address the homeland security needs of both countries and offer "significant commercial potential." Areas of interest include fighting cyber crime, securing critical infrastructure, border protection and unmanned aerial systems.Projects awarded funding include the development of a multi-mission drone command and control capability by Tel Aviv-based Blue White Robotics and Brooklyn's Easy Aerial; the development of an indoor positioning wearable device for first responders by Emek Hefer-based S.H. Goren Management and 3AM Innovations from Buffalo; and an AI-based analytics video security solution for remote sites designed by Cawamo of Hod HaSharon and Utah-based LiveView Technologies.Approved projects are eligible for conditional grants of up to $1m. from the BIRD Foundation, which works to promote collaborations between US and Israeli companies in both homeland security and other hi-tech fields, including renewable energy, agriculture and electronics."We are looking forward to working closely with the awardees on some of the toughest challenges facing our mission today," said Megan Mahle, Department of Homeland Security S&T Industry Partnerships Director.Established by the US and Israeli governments in 1977, the BIRD Foundation has invested over $350 million in joint development projects to date, funding up to 50% of a project's budget from R&D to initial sales and marketing operations. Funding from the foundation, which does not receive equity or intellectual property rights from participating companies, is repaid as royalties from sales of commercialized technologies."The program contributes to both countries, specifically providing the US Department of Homeland Security and the Israel Ministry of Public Security, with opportunities to develop technologies that can solve current challenges," said Public Security Ministry chief scientist Dr. Gad Frishman. "The approved projects are a result of a comprehensive selection and review process that focuses on innovation, operational needs and the ability to implement the technologies developed."