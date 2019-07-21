U.S. Secretary of Energy visits Kotel, Yad Vashem

At the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall, led the Secretary and his wife on a tour of the Western Wall tunnels..
(photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry visited the Western Wall and the Yad Vashem museum in a visit to Jerusalem on Sunday.
Perry was accompanied by his wife, Anita. Both were welcomed by Israel energy minister Yuval Steinitz.
“Welcome to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish nation,” Steinitz said to Perry. “I am sure this visit to the Western Wall will provide positive energies for this important visit to Israel.”
Perry and his wife were given a tour of the Western Wall tunnels by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, head rabbi of the Western Wall. At Yad Vashem, Perry paid a visit to the Children’s Memorial and laid a wreath in the museum’s Hall of Remembrance. He also signed the museum’s guest book.
Perry, the former governor of Texas, announced in April that he would be leaving the Trump Administration, but a date has not yet been established.
