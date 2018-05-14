US envoy gets Friends of Zion Award

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman received the Friends of Zion Award at a gala event hosted by the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem on Sunday night to celebrate moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday. The event was held at the city’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel.



The award was also presented to both White House adviser Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration’s Mideast envoy.





The Friends of Zion Award was recently given to President Donald Trump at a ceremony in the Oval Office for his support of Israel. The award was presented by Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, along with other evangelical leaders who campaigned hard for Trump during the 2016 presidential election.The award was commissioned by the late Shimon Peres, founding chairman of the Friends of Zion Museum, and has been given to a variety of world leaders, including George W. Bush, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and others. Friends of Zion said it would give the award to any world leader who moves his or her country’s embassy to Jerusalem.Members of its board include former IDF chief of staff Dan Halutz and former government minister and IDF general Yossi Peled.