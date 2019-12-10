The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US investment bank Stifel announces opening of Israel office

The Israel office, Raymond said, will enable Stifel to provide improved service and execution to clients operating in Israel or active in the Israeli market.

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 14:36
Stifel managing director and Israel country head Alain Dobkin (photo credit: STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.)
Stifel managing director and Israel country head Alain Dobkin
(photo credit: STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.)
Stifel Financial Corp., a leading American multinational brokerage and investment banking firm, announced the opening of its first office in Israel on Tuesday.
The central Tel Aviv office, which will focus on investment banking and institutional services, will be headed by veteran investment banker Alain Dobkin, who also joins St. Louis-headquartered Stifel as managing director.
The publicly-listed company, founded in 1890, is one of America's most established investment firms, with $350 billion in assets under management and ranked as the leading middle market firm for merger and acquisition transactions under $1b.
"We view Israel as a highly strategic market," said Brad Raymond, head of Global Investment Banking at Stifel. "With robust growth in both M&A and overall capital markets activity, strong middle-market characteristics, and key industry sector concentration, Israel is an excellent fit for our global investment banking platform."
The Israel office, Raymond said, will enable Stifel to provide improved service and execution to clients operating in Israel or active in the Israeli market.
"While there are several large bulge brackets operating in Israel, there is limited presence of middle market-focused banks," said Dobkin, who was one of the original members of Citigroup's investment banking platform in Israel and subsequently a managing partner at Spring Hill Partners, prior to joining Stifel.
"With an active local presence, we are able to better deliver a broad range of high quality strategic advisory and capital raising services in support of under-served Israeli middle-market clients and transactions.”


Tags Israel Tel Aviv United States finance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's rhetoric By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Nancy Pelosi could use a little hate By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: A third round of elections: who's to blame? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz, Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by