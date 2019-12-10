US investment bank Stifel announces opening of Israel office

Stifel Financial Corp., a leading American multinational brokerage and investment banking firm, announced the opening of its first office in Israel on Tuesday.The central Tel Aviv office, which will focus on investment banking and institutional services, will be headed by veteran investment banker Alain Dobkin, who also joins St. Louis-headquartered Stifel as managing director.The publicly-listed company, founded in 1890, is one of America's most established investment firms, with $350 billion in assets under management and ranked as the leading middle market firm for merger and acquisition transactions under $1b."We view Israel as a highly strategic market," said Brad Raymond, head of Global Investment Banking at Stifel. "With robust growth in both M&A and overall capital markets activity, strong middle-market characteristics, and key industry sector concentration, Israel is an excellent fit for our global investment banking platform."The Israel office, Raymond said, will enable Stifel to provide improved service and execution to clients operating in Israel or active in the Israeli market."While there are several large bulge brackets operating in Israel, there is limited presence of middle market-focused banks," said Dobkin, who was one of the original members of Citigroup's investment banking platform in Israel and subsequently a managing partner at Spring Hill Partners, prior to joining Stifel."With an active local presence, we are able to better deliver a broad range of high quality strategic advisory and capital raising services in support of under-served Israeli middle-market clients and transactions.”