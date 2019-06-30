U.S. libraries strip name of Melvil Dewey from award because he was antisemitic

Books for children are seen at the Feltrinelli bookstore in Rome, Italy September 14, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

American librarians are distancing themselves from the founder of the Dewey Decimal system, Melvil Dewey because of his history of antisemitism, racism, and sexual harassment, the Guardian reported.





The council of the American Library Association (ALA) voted to remove Dewey's name from one of their top awards, the report published on the Thursday stated.





Dewey, reportedly did not allow Jews, African Americans, or other minorities into the Lake Placid Club, which he owned.





He also “made numerous inappropriate physical advances toward women he worked with and wielded professional power over,” the resolution stated.





Along with Dewey Decimal system, Dewey was one of the founders of the ALA.





“To be clear, no one we spoke with is calling for Dewey to be wiped from the history books,” ALA magazine editor-at-large Anne Ford said, according to the Guardians. “Nor are they suggesting that his accomplishments be disregarded. Still, more than 20 years after Dewey’s misconduct was laid bare in Irrepressible Reformer, public acknowledgments of his racism and sexism remain rare.”





The ALA has not yet decided the new name for the Melvil Dewey Medal.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



