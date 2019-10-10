UTJ files appeal against election results to regain 8th seat

The United Torah Judaism party filed a petition against the Central Elections Committee on Thursday demanding that an eighth Knesset seat which the initial vote count awarded it but which was eventually designated to the Likud be restored to the ultra-Orthodox party.



The petition, filed in the Jerusalem District Court, alleges that human errors were made in the final, official vote count by the Central Elections Committee and that these mistakes cost UTJ its eighth seat.

The party submitted electoral documents demonstrating what it said were small counting errors at a number of ballot boxes which if rectified should result in the transfer of the extra seat obtained by the Likud back to UTJ.It said that these errors should see UTJ awarded 44 votes and Shas 52, while 41 subtracted from Yemina and 625 from Likud.UTJ’s petition also argued that half of the 18 ballot boxes where electoral fraud was discovered by the Central Election Committee, including in a particularly problematic Druze town called Yakra in northern Israel, should have been invalidated entirely due to the high number of fraudulent votes, instead of efforts made to identify valid votes from invalid ones.The party’s petition said that rectifying these mistakes would mean that UTJ would receive its eighth seat, noting in particular that the Central Election Committee Chairman himself, Judge Hanan Melcer, had stated that the difference in votes between UTJ and Likud which had seen the seat awarded to Likud was a mere 68 votes.The Likud party filed a counter petition to UTJ’s, alleging other errors in the vote count which would benefit Likud at the expense of the ultra-Orthodox party, and arguing against the wholesale disqualification of votes in Yarka.

