Ultra-Orthodox schools, yeshivas to remain open with smaller classrooms

The senior rabbinic leadership of the ultra-Orthodox community, Rabbis Haim Kanievsky and Gershon Edelstein, decided on Sunday night to keep open educational institutions in the sector, but to do so “in accordance with principles of the Health Ministry.”In practice, this means elementary and high-schools will remain open as well as yeshivas, but the classes will be split up into smaller groups of ten pupils. The ultra-Orthodox leadership has been reluctant to adhere to the government’s instructions to close schools and other educational institutions to combat the coronavirus pandemic, believing that ongoing Torah study has a positive metaphysical impact on the well-being of the Jewish people. On Sunday, students at the yeshiva continued to study in the main study hall despite Health Ministry instructions that the public not gather in groups of more than ten people, as did students in other ultra-Orthodox yeshivas and schools. Edelstein, who is the dean of the renowned Ponovitz yeshiva in Bnei Brak, has now reportedly given instructions for students to study in groups in the dormitories of the yeshiva.In a joint letter Kanievsky and Edelstein published on Monday morning, the rabbis instructed their community as to how to behave during the current national health crisis. “It is appropriate to strengthen oneself in Torah study, to be careful over negative speech about others and gossip, and to strengthen oneself in the trait of humility and to judge others favorably,” the rabbis wrote. They also cited the famous Talmudic dictum that the world exists “for the sound of children studying Torah,” saying that “this is the greatest protection so that the destroyer not come to Israel’s rooms.” The rabbis said however that practical measures must be taken to help prevent the spread of the disease, including dividing up classrooms to smaller groups, increasing the physical space between groups, and ventilating synagogues and study halls properly. They also insisted that anyone who has the least suspicion that they or their family are ill should not come to the study hall. “And for certain we must awaken ourselves to [greater] fear of Heaven and repentance, since calamity only comes into the world for Israel, and to strengthen itself in faith in the ‘small power and strength of my hand’ of all countries at this time, and instead to trust in God who oversees all his creations. There will be no one who will be harmed by the disease who was not decreed from above, and the merit of the Torah and all of its strength will protect and save us,” Kanivesky and Edelstein concluded.