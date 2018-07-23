July 23 2018
Haredim vandalize J'lem mayoral hopeful Rachel Azaria's campaign posters

The Kulanu party Knesset member planned to launch her campaign for mayor of Jerusalem on Monday morning under the slogan "Believe. It is possible to live together."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 23, 2018 09:52
1 minute read.
Member of Knesset Rachel Azaria

Member of Knesset Rachel Azaria. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
A number of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) men on Sunday were videoed vandalizing and removing election posters for mayoral candidate Rachel Azaria. The posters were plastered on 300 buses across the city, and were torn down mere hours after they were put up.

The Kulanu party Knesset member planned to launch her campaign for mayor of Jerusalem on Monday morning under the slogan "Believe. It is possible to live together."

Azaria announced her intention to enter the Jerusalem municipality mayoral race only two weeks ago, the latest entry into a crowded field of candidates. She is the only candidate whose campaign is not sector-based. She is attempting to garner support among the religious and secular voters, rightists and leftists alike.

"In Jerusalem we are building the future," Azaria said in response to the event in an Interview on Army Radio . "Whoever tears down posters: good luck to you, but we are moving forward."

“They [the other candidates] are determined to make a campaign of hate. I am going to prove that we can do it differently. I’m not going to let them tear down our city. That’s why I got involved now," Azaria said of the elections last week in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Ze'ev Elkin, a rival candidate in the mayoral elections, condemned the vandalism in a statement Monday morning.

"I strongly condemn the extremists who tore down MK Rachel Azaria's posters from the buses, and I call on the police to bring them to justice," Elkin said. "Even if I disagree with Azaria on many issues, I feel a responsibility to fight for the rights of every woman to run for mayor and for city council, and to conduct a fitting, public campaign."




