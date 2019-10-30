Under U.S. pressure, Israel okays mechanism to oversee Chinese investments

The Security Cabinet approved on Wednesday the establishment of a new mechanism to oversee foreign investments in Israel. The move was made under US pressure and in order to oversee Chinese investments in Israel.



The Security Cabinet met twice since Tuesday and finalized the approval of the mechanism Wednesday afternoon.

Discussions on this matter have been going on now for nearly three years, with Israel caught between its allegiance to the US – which is concerned that Chinese investments in critical projects here, such as Haifa Port, pose intelligence risks to its own interests in the country – and China, which is a huge market for Israel and is very keen on expanding its business ties with the Jewish state.In addition, another backdrop to the story is the fact that the two superpowers are engaged in a trade war.The proposal accepted by the cabinet is for the establishment of a body that would only advise on potential investments in companies critical to the economy or national security, such as financial institutions, telecommunication companies and military industries.A senior US official told The Jerusalem Post days before the security cabinet meeting that Washington feels that Israel has come a long way in understanding the US concerns on the matter, more so than in the past.The issue was raised in a meeting earlier this month between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and is believed to have been an issue discussed in a meeting on Monday between Netanyahu and visiting Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.The committee will consist of officials from the Finance Ministry, National Security and observers from the Foreign Ministry, Economics Ministry and the National Economic Council.

