Unveiling of Ashkenazi-Mandelblit pushed off, pending High Court ruling

Judge asks how Likud could expect pre-election decision

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 08:41
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit faces a decision that not only will determine his career, but also the trajectory of the state; General (Ret.) Gabi Ashkenazi, former IDF Chief of General Staff and Chairman Of The Board of the Rashi Foundation at the 7th Annual JPost Conference in NY (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit faces a decision that not only will determine his career, but also the trajectory of the state; General (Ret.) Gabi Ashkenazi, former IDF Chief of General Staff and Chairman Of The Board of the Rashi Foundation at the 7th Annual JPost Conference in NY
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court expressed confusion on Monday as to how the Likud could ask it to order exposing the 2010 calls between Gabi Ashkenazi and Avichai Mandelblit from the Harpaz Affair when the exact issue is pending before the High Court of Justice.
At the time in 2010, current attorney-general Mandelblit and current top Blue and White MK Ashkenazi, were serving as the IDF's chief lawyer and the IDF chief-of-staff respectively and were dealing with how to handle a document forged by a third party, Lt. Col. (ret.) Boaz Harpaz, in a battle between Ashkenazi and then-defense minister Ehud Barak over key decisions, including who would succeed Ashkenazi.
Judge Guy Avnon noted that already in 2019 and earlier in 2020, a different magistrate's court, district court and three justice panel of the High Court had rejected the same request when it was put forward by Channel 13 reporter Baruch Kra.
Incidentally, the three justices who rejected the request: Noam Sohlberg, David Mintz and Alex Stein - are all associated with the court's right/conservative wing, such that allegations of favortism to Ashkenazi would be misplaced.
Avnon explained that Kra later asked for an unusual wide High Court panel to hear the issue and that this request is still pending with various parties to the petition due to file responses on March 1 and a hearing expected weeks or months later.
The Likud has jumped on Kra's recent airing of some of the Ashkenazi-Mandelblti conversations to demand revealing all of the conversations.
All previous courts have held that such revelations would both harm national security and harm the ability of future IDF chief's to function as they would need to expect that even their most private conversations with close advisers, including lawyers, could be publicized.
Further, Avnon said that the Likud's request was not drafted like a normal legal request with proper attention to nuance of which conversations might have the possibility of being revealed and addressing issues of balancing the public's right to know with harm to national security.
Avnon said that the Likud needed to revise its request and address the technical deficiencies before he could even analyze the motion and that there was no way that a decision could come down on such complex issues before election day.
Mandelblit, Ashkenazi and Barak were all criminally probed, but then attorney-general Yehuda Weinstein decided against indicting any of them, only moving forward with indicting Harpaz, who forged the document in dispute.
Many of the Mandelblit-Ashkenazi conversations were already revealed years ago through leaks of the call transcripts to several media outlets.


