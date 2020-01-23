Unveiling of Leningrad Siege heroes monument in Jerusalem

A ceremony is under way in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park for today's dedication of the Memorial Candle monument to the defenders and residents of besieged Leningrad during World War II.The 8.5-meter high monument honors the estimated 600,000 to 1.5 million Russians who died during the 900-day Nazi siege of the city today called St Petersburg, which lasted from September 8, 1941, to January 27, 1944, and is considered to have been among the most brutal in history.
The ceremony will include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Russian President Vladimir Putin; Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion; St Petersburg Gov. Alexander Beglov; Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) president Michael Mirilashvili; Viktor Vekselberg, entrepreneur and chairman of the board of trustees of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow; Yuri Kanner, president of the Russian Jewish Congress; and Daniel Atar, chairman of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund.
The ceremony will include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Russian President Vladimir Putin; Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion; St Petersburg Gov. Alexander Beglov; Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) president Michael Mirilashvili; Viktor Vekselberg, entrepreneur and chairman of the board of trustees of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow; Yuri Kanner, president of the Russian Jewish Congress; and Daniel Atar, chairman of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund.