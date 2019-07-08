VP Pence: 'Iran should not confuse U.S. restraint with lack of resolve'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence reacted Monday to the Iranian announcement of uranium enrichment beyond the levels permitted by the 2015 nuclear agreement and said: "Iran should not confuse American restraint with a lack of American resolve."



Speaking at the annual conference of Christians United for Israel in Washington, the Vice President added: "We hope for the best that the United States of America and our military are prepared to protect our interests and protect our personnel and our citizens in the region. We will continue to oppose Iran's malign, influence. We will continue to bring pressure on their economy, and under President Donald Trump, America will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon."

He addressed the close relationship between the Trump administration and Netanyahu's government, and said that "history has already proven [him] to be the greatest friend of the Jewish people in the state of Israel ever to sit in the Oval Office.""President Trump promised that Israel would have the resources and tools to defend itself by itself," he continued. "Under his leadership, American support for the security of the state of Israel has never been stronger, and the military of the state of Israel is stronger than ever before."He also addressed the tensions between the administration and the Palestinian Authority and mentioned that "President Trump promised to shut down the PLO office in Washington if the Palestinian Authority refused to take steps to stop funding terrorists who murder innocent Israeli civilians with American tax dollars. And when the PLO refused, president Trump shut their office. The Taylor Force Act is now the law of the land."He joked when spoke about Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and said: "To say that everyone in the world was against it, would be an understatement." He added that "President Trump is a man of his word."Speaking about the prospects of peace between Israel and the Palestinians, Pence said that "A lasting peace can only be built on a foundation of truth. We pray for the peace of Jerusalem that those who love her will be secure. And even as we pray, we will work for peace. President Trump is committed to finding a path that can lead to a true, just, and lasting peace. For Israel, the Palestinian, and all the peoples of the region."He then added that "For peace to be lasting and to be real. It must be negotiated. Peace can only be negotiated with partners who are committed to peace. Hamas is a terrorist organization that seeks the destruction of Israel and the United States will never negotiate with terrorist Hamas."

