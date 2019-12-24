The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Value of Israeli hi-tech exits soared by 102% in 2019 - report

"In many respects, 2019 was an impressive feat and, by any measure, a fitting conclusion to a very successful decade," said PwC Israel hi-tech partner Yaron Weizenbluth.

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 12:54
A general view shows the urban landscape of Tel Aviv, Israel May 15, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A general view shows the urban landscape of Tel Aviv, Israel May 15, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The value of exits secured by Israeli start-ups more than doubled in 2019, capping a successful decade for the nation's hi-tech innovation scene, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Israeli office of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
Exits in the Israeli market - referring to IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and private-equity buyouts - soared by 102% during the past year, reaching a total value of $9.9 billion, compared to $4.9b. in 2018.
The sum excludes deals featuring companies which were previously acquired or completed IPOs, including large purchases of Mellanox by Nvidia, and Lumenis by CVC, which would increase the total to $22.9b.
According to the report, 2019 was the third best year in total deal value during the past decade - only surpassed by 2014 and 2015. Since 2010, total acquisition value for Israeli hi-tech companies stands at $70b. across 587 deals. Including follow-on transactions, secured by companies including Mobileye and Orbotech, deal value soared to $107.8b.
The unparalleled acquisition of Jerusalem-headquartered Mobileye by Intel in 2017 remains the largest deal secured by an Israeli company to date.
An unprecedented 80 deals exceeding $5m. were concluded during 2019, marking an increase of 31% since 2018. Excluding follow-on deals, average deal size rocketed by 53% in 2019 to $124m.
"In many respects, 2019 was an impressive feat and, by any measure, a fitting conclusion to a very successful decade," said PwC Israel hi-tech partner Yaron Weizenbluth.
"The household names, including giants like Google, Samsung, Amazon and Palo-Alto, continued to shop for hot opportunities in the Start-Up Nation... In recent years, we have become quite accustomed to having at least one 10-digit deal in the local market. And indeed, not less than five such deals were reported in 2019."
The IPO market "reacted and rebounded" in 2019, Weizenbluth added, after "several relatively dry years." Three strong IPOs were secured on the Nasdaq stock market during the past year by online marketplace Fiverr, network security firm Tufin and non-invasive medical solution developer InMode.
The computing and software sector continued to lead the exits secured by the hi-tech sector, increasing by 92% in 2019 to reach a total value of $4.5b. Propelled by the Fiverr IPO and the $2b. acquisition of Habana Labs by Intel earlier this month, the internet and semiconductor sectors witnessed significant growth.
The lifesciences sector, the third largest sector in 2019, secured exits valued at $1.59b. but showed minimal growth compared to 2018.
"Israel continued in the 2010s to establish itself as a source of innovation, creating deep technologies across industries and verticals. Yet, the most significant trend is happening away from public attention," said Weizenbluth.
"This trend is about how the local tech market has evolved into a sophisticated apparatus in which entrepreneurs support and get supported within a tight professional ecosystem. Among those active in this environment are past entrepreneurs who have grown over the years into seasoned and daring executives of successful global companies," he added.
"If at the beginning of this decade the Israeli entrepreneur was blamed for selling too quickly, it appears just 10 years later that local players are much more self-assured and willing to march longer distances before taking a strategic decision."
While the hi-tech sector continues to reach unprecedented heights, Weizenbluth did warn of doubts caused by the "very high valuations of tech firms."
"This is coupled by a trend whose impact is not fully known at this time of a worrying drop in funding raised by early-stage start-ups," he said. "This might be an indication that investors are running to safety due to concern around the fate of global economy."
US firms continued to play the lead role in the exits of Israeli companies as they secured 60% of all deals, amounting to 89% of the total value of exits. European companies were involved in 15% of exits, and Asian firms secured a further 6% of all deals.



Tags Israel hi-tech start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gilad Sharon Coming home By GILAD SHARON
Marc Schneier Muslims stood up repeatedly for Jews in 2019 By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by