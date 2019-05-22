Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Via's Tel Aviv ride-sharing service explodes with 20,000 users in one month

The ride-sharing service, Bubble, that launched in April with Dan Bus Company, offers its services from Sundays to Thursdays between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 22, 2019 09:28
A depiction of a shuttle service provided by Bubble, a joint initiative of Via and Dan.

A depiction of a shuttle service provided by Bubble, a joint initiative of Via and Dan.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
Some 20,000 Tel Avivians have already signed up for Via Transportation Inc. ride sharing service, which launched approximately a month ago, according to a report by the Hebrew business publication Calcalist. 

The ride-sharing service, Bubble, is run by the Dan Bus Company. It offers its services from Sundays to Thursdays between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Users can order the shuttle from a Bubble smartphone application, and will then be requested to head to a nearby bus station – based on real-time traffic conditions and service demand – where they will be collected by a Bubble vehicle.
Bubble can be used throughout Tel Aviv and will soon service surrounding suburbs, as well. Fares are either NIS 15 ($4.13) during rush hours or NIS 12 ($3.3).


Senior citizens are eligible for a 50% discount.


