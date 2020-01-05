Victim of car-crash who lost wife, baby daughter released from hospital

Ephraim Rimmel, whose wife and infant daughter were killed in an horrific car accident in December, was released from hospital on Thursday and has moved to a rehabilitation center at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.Rimmel, his wife Tzippi, their son Itai, 12, and their baby daughter Noam who was just three weeks old, were driving near the settlement of Givat Ze’ev, just north of Jerusalem when their vehicle was struck by another car as they were waiting at a traffic light. The driver, Tareq Kurd, 18, from east Jerusalem, was reportedly traveling at a speed of 170 kph.Tzippi and Noam were pronounced dead upon arrival at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, while Itai is yet to regain consciousness and remains in critical condition, having improved only slightly since he was hospitalized.Ephraim was treated by in the hospital’s Intensive care unit and underwent several surgeries over the last month, but he remains paralyzed from the waist down.“We are very moved today to see you after the very complicated process you endured,” director of Shaare Tzedek Prof. Ofer Marin told Ephraim on his departure from the hospital.Marin said that a large team of doctors, nurses and other hospital staff were involved in Ephraim’s treatment, and said that everyone had noticed his “inner strength” in dealing with the tragedy.“We are certain that you will overcome this and we wish you and Itai and the entire family a full recovery,” said Marin.Ephraim thanked the team for their work and said that he was “leaving Itai with you for his ongoing treatment and I pray that like you succeeded with my treatment you will succeed with Itai too.”After gradually coming out of his coma, Ephraim was unaware that his wife and baby daughter had been killed in the accident, and was told by a friend about what had happened after he asked for his phone to speak with Tzippy.Ephraim’s three other children are currently being taken care of in the Rimmel’s family home in the settlement of Neve Tzuf north of Jerusalem by their grandparents, Tzippy’s parents, who have moved in to help them.An online fundraising campaign has raised over NIS 4 million for the family since the accident, which will be used in part to make their home in the settlement of Neve Tzuf wheelchair accessible.The driver, who has been released from detention, is under investigation for reckless driving, with witnesses having given testimony to the police that he was driving for several kilometers at extremely high speeds and passing other vehicles wildly.He was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident.A police official has stated that the driver was using Rte. 443 on which he was driving as a “test-circuit” for a car he had just bought.