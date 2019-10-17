Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Violent clashes between Haredi youth and police in Jerusalem

The youth even tried to carry out a lynch of Arab drivers passing through the area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 17, 2019 08:54
1 minute read.
Israel police carry a haredi protestor during an anti-conscription demonstration in Jerusalem, March

Israel police carry a haredi protestor during an anti-conscription demonstration in Jerusalem, March 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Violent clashes broke out on Highway 1 in Jerusalem between Haredi youth and Israeli police after one person was arrested without cause on Wednesday night, according to Walla! news.

The rioters blocked the path of two police cars that attempted to leave the area, blocked roads to traffic and threw glass bottles and other objects at a group of police officers and surrounded causing a significant threat to the police officers' well being. The Haredi youth also sprayed pepper spray at the officers and caused damage to police cars.

The group even tried to carry out a lynch of Arab drivers passing through the area, according to eyewitnesses. In one video from the incident, Haredi youth are seen throwing stones at a car passing through the area.

"During the night a few hundred people, some of who were drunk, disturbed the public order in the area of Shivtei Israel Street and Chaim Bar Lev Street in Jerusalem as well as disturbing the flow of traffic in the area," said Israel Police in a statement. "Israel Police forces that arrived at the scene acted to remove those disturbing the flow of traffic and restored the public order after they arrested seven people suspected of causing damage to property and vehicles belonging to the police."


