Violent clashes between police and residents of Bedouin village in Negev

"Police came to search. When they found nothing, they began to accuse us of attacking policemen and they attacked people, including children and women."

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
June 17, 2019 10:04
1 minute read.
Heavy clashes broke out Monday between police and residents of the Bedouin village of Beer Haddaj in the Negev. Residents reported at least ten people were wounded, including a woman.

The confrontation began during enforcement actions in the village, and according to the police, the policemen who arrived at the site were attacked. Some of the residents were arrested and the police then continued in their operations.

Salim Danfiri, a relative of one of the wounded, told Maariv Online: "Police came to search. When they found nothing, they began to accuse us of attacking policemen and they attacked people, including children and women." According to him, the whole family in her house was searched and were attacked with weapons - They were all bleeding from the head. "


"The police prevented the entrance of ambulances into the town and arrested all the wounded." Local council member Salman Abu Hamid testified that "undercover soldiers entered the village and armed police attacked everyone." He noted: "I saw a police officer with my own eyes pointing a gun at the head of one of the family members and threatening to shoot him in the head." However, the police said that "this was an enforcement operation to protect our citizens and to enforce traffic offenses."
 
The police reported: "More than ten people were arrested on the scene and a large amount of property was seized. In addition, two suspects were lightly injured."

