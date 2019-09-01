Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

WATCH: Inside IDF war room during Israeli retaliation for Hezbollah attack

No one was injured and the military, which was on high alert, was quick to retaliate, launching a massive salvo of artillery shells into Lebanon and at Hezbollah positions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 1, 2019 20:06

Inside the IDF war room during the Hezbollah attack on September 1, 2019. Credit: IDF

100 artillery shells and missile fire from Israel Air Force helicopters were part of the IDF’s response to the Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack from Lebanon on Sunday.

According to the IDF, a Hezbollah cell launched three advanced Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles at an IDF base and some nearby vehicles. No one was injured and the military, which was on high alert, was quick to retaliate, launching a massive salvo of artillery shells into Lebanon and at Hezbollah positions. The cell itself, was targeted by an IAF attack helicopter.

OC Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram managed the operation from a nearby IDF base.

The military initially ordered residents living within 4 kilometers of the border to remain in their homes and open their bomb shelters. By evening, the IDF announced that residents could leave their homes.


