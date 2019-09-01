WATCH: Inside IDF war room during Israeli retaliation for Hezbollah attack

100 artillery shells and missile fire from Israel Air Force helicopters were part of the IDF’s response to the Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack from Lebanon on Sunday.



According to the IDF, a Hezbollah cell launched three advanced Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles at an IDF base and some nearby vehicles. No one was injured and the military, which was on high alert, was quick to retaliate, launching a massive salvo of artillery shells into Lebanon and at Hezbollah positions. The cell itself, was targeted by an IAF attack helicopter.

OC Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram managed the operation from a nearby IDF base.The military initially ordered residents living within 4 kilometers of the border to remain in their homes and open their bomb shelters. By evening, the IDF announced that residents could leave their homes.

