October 04 2018
|
Tishrai, 25, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Netanyahu, Merkel underscore danger of Iranian regime, praise cooperation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany wants zero Iranian presence in Syria.

By URI BOLLAG,
October 4, 2018 15:20
3 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) during a press conference, October 4, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended Israel's right to protect its northern border against Iranian forces at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday, saying Iran must be kept away from the Golan heights.

She added that Germany wants zero Iranian presence in Syria and viewed Iran as a threat to Israel and a threat to Lebanon. Merkel also stressed that Israel has the right to defend itself and noted that everything must be done to prevent Iran from reaching nuclear capability.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In his address, coming at the tail-end of a two-day visit by the German leader, Netanyahu thanked Merkel and discussed the fruitful collaboration between the countries.

"There are very few economies in the world today that have our capacity," said Netanyahu. "I truly believe that the talents in Israel and Germany are among the greatest in the world."

Netanyahu discussed the threats in the Middle East and the possible future ramifications, and warned against the Iranian regime.

"We are being challenged by forces of radical Islam, primarily by ISIS on one side and Iran on the other," he stated. "It's no secret that I opposed the nuclear deal," said the prime minister, "that put billions of dollars in the hands of the leading sponsors of terrorism."

"The ties with the Arab states are closer than ever." continued Netanyahu, claiming that several Arab countries are collaborating with Israel in a joint front against Iran.

JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:


"I'm sorry to say that I don't see this attitude from the Palestinian Authority," continued Netanyahu, touching on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He added that he expects the world to tell the Palestinians to stop what they're dong, particularly "choking" the citizens of Gaza.

"I believe that all nations must join together to oppress the Iranian regime to cease its terror activity and to stop using Syria and Lebanon as bases for attacks against Israel."

The United States pulled out of the 2015 nuclear accord, to the chagrin of Merkel and other Western leaders, who have vowed to salvage the deal in some form.

"Iran's aggressive activity also extends to Europe," continued Netanyahu, "Iran had planned terrorist attacks on European soil and no actions were taken. Since my speech, the government of France took action and the government of Germany also arrested one of its diplomats."

Merkel then spoke and too congratulated the ties with Israel, saying that the visit was fruitful. "The cooperation between our two countries is close and has even grown in the last years," she remarked.

On the topic of antisemitism, the German leader expressed her concern about the recent rise of the phenomenon in Germany. "We continue to carry the responsibility for the Holocaust and we will continue fighting it," she emphasized.

Netanyahu also addressed antisemitism and said, "The slanders that were directed against the Jewish people are now directed at the Jewish state. It's just a new form of antisemitism."

Netanyahu noted that Israel is accused of poisoning wells and of horrible acts towards the Arab community. "These outrageous lies are believed by masses but also by people who should know better."

On the topic of the Nation-State law, Merkel expressed her concern that the legislation made her worried about the rights of minorities; however, she added that she supported Israel as a Jewish state and that, in order to reach a peaceful solution, the Palestinians would have to accept it as such.

"We have to encourage the removal of slander and the recognition of the State of Israel, which will always recognize the rights of minorities." responded Netanyahu, adding that Israel is the only Middle East country that protects the rights of minorities.

Earlier in the day, the German leader vowed to prevent a nuclear Iran as she spoke with Haifa University students in Jerusalem on Thursday morning.

Israel and Germany “share the view that everything must be done to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons,” Merkel told the students during a question-and-answer session.

Merkel landed in Israel on Wednesday evening, beginning a two-day visit to Israel. The government-to-government visit was delayed by a year and a half due to disagreements regarding Israel's settlement policies and approach to the Palestinians.

Her visit included a dinner with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah Netanyahu. Earlier Thursday morning, she visited the official Holocaust memorial site Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and had a working lunch with President Reuven Rivlin.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Aliza Bloch
October 4, 2018
Can haredim elect an Orthodox woman mayor in Beit Shemesh?

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut