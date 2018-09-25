WATCH: WeWork Jerusalem opens a Sukkah for the holiday

X
WeWork, the crowd-sharing communal work space company, sat at the crossroads of shared spaces in Jerusalem on Tuesday, opening a communal working space Sukkah for busy bodies in the capital.
Located in Jerusalem's First Station, the Sukkah will offer guests free WiFi access, desks, a barista, a lounge area and two conference rooms, plus a DJ in the evenings.
WeWork is an American company founded in 2010 in New York City that provides shared work spaces for start-ups, freelancers, entrepreneurs and other businesses.
Sukkot, the feast of the tabernacles is marked by dwelling in temporary huts for one week and WeWork's Sukkah aims to apply the same concept by providing an 'office away from the office', according to the company's statement.
The shared workspace company's hut will be open to the public from September 20 until 28 in preparation for the opening of WeWork's newest location in Jerusalem on October 2. This will be their ninth location in Israel.
