September 25 2018
|
Tishrai, 16, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

WATCH: WeWork Jerusalem opens a Sukkah for the holiday

The hut will provide an "office away from the office."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 25, 2018 09:33

WeWork opens public office space Sukkah in Jerusalem, September 25, 2018 (Yuval Nitzan)

WeWork opens public office space Sukkah in Jerusalem, September 25, 2018 (Yuval Nitzan)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

WeWork, the crowd-sharing communal work space company, sat at the crossroads of shared spaces in Jerusalem on Tuesday, opening a communal working space Sukkah for busy bodies in the capital.

Located in Jerusalem's First Station, the Sukkah will offer guests free WiFi access, desks, a barista, a lounge area and two conference rooms, plus a DJ in the evenings.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


WeWork is an American company founded in 2010 in New York City that provides shared work spaces for start-ups, freelancers, entrepreneurs and other businesses.

Sukkot, the feast of the tabernacles is marked by dwelling in temporary huts for one week and WeWork's Sukkah aims to apply the same concept by providing an 'office away from the office', according to the company's statement.
   
The shared workspace company's hut will be open to the public from September 20 until 28 in preparation for the opening of WeWork's newest location in Jerusalem on October 2. This will be their ninth location in Israel.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Car Accident
September 25, 2018
Spanish journalist in custody over deadly hit-and-run in Jerusalem

By TAMARA ZIEVE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut