July 13 2018
|
Av, 1, 5778
|
WIZO turns 100

A part of the celebrations, current WIZO UK vice chairwoman Ronit Ribak-Madari will be appointed chairwoman of the organization, the first Israeli native to hold the title.

By ELIANA SCHREIBER
July 13, 2018 04:58
WIZO's 100th Birthday event in London

WIZO's 100th Birthday event in London. (photo credit: COURTESY WIZO)

 
Jewish and Israeli women from across England gathered in London this week to celebrate the Women’s International Zionist Organization UK’s 100th birthday.

One hundred years ago, a group of prominent Zionist women formed a “Ladies Committee” within the British Zionist Federation in 1918, which is now known as WIZO UK.

To honor a century of service to Israel, WIZO UK put on a series of events in cooperation with the Israeli embassy, featuring members from British Parliament and a visit from World WIZO chairwoman Rivka Lazovsky.

A part of the celebrations, current WIZO UK vice chairwoman Ronit Ribak-Madari will be appointed chairwoman of the organization, the first Israeli native to hold the title.

Lazovsky met with MP Dame Louise Elman, former Communities-Secretary Sir Eric Pickles and Baroness Ruth Deech DBE, presenting her work for WIZO in advancing women’s rights in Israel.

“I was honored to be afforded the opportunity to address members of the British parliament and to spread the news of WIZO’s important work regarding the status of women,” Lazovsky said. “The MPs were very receptive and eager to learn from our experience.”

