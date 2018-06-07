June 07 2018
Watch: Rudy Giuliani dances the night away in Jerusalem's open-air market

What is loosely translated as an open-air market, the Shuk is the heart of Jerusalem and is most accurately an ancient shopping mall.

June 7, 2018 19:12
Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Rudy Giulani, former American politician and current lawyer of US President Donald Trump, entered Jerusalem's open-air market and was seen dancing the night away on Wednesday evening.

Rudy Giulani, the former mayor of New York and a friend of Israel, was seen waving a napkin and dancing with a group of other dancers at a restaurant in the Shuk.




