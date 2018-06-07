Watch: Rudy Giuliani dances the night away in Jerusalem's open-air market

Rudy Giuliani.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Rudy Giulani, former American politician and current lawyer of US President Donald Trump, entered Jerusalem's open-air market and was seen dancing the night away on Wednesday evening.
What is loosely translated as an open-air market, the Shuk is the heart of Jerusalem and is most accurately an ancient shopping mall.
Rudy Giulani, the former mayor of New York and a friend of Israel, was seen waving a napkin and dancing with a group of other dancers at a restaurant in the Shuk
