Waze to roll out Hebrew verbs

WAZE, AN Israeli-developed navigation app, is just one example of the country’s innovation.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The popular Israeli-based navigation phone application Waze will upgrade its Hebrew version this month to include female verbs, according to CTech. The new voice commands being registered to the Hebrew-speaking voice of "Sivan."
In Hebrew, verbs, which take the form of derived stems, are conjugated to reflect their tense and mood, as well as to agree with their subjects in gender, number and person.
This means that when Sivan is helping a female driver navigate, she will be able to tell her to "take a right" or "tikchi yemina
", as opposed to tikach yemina
, which would address a male driver.
In addition to this change, Waze will also roll out a calculator that determines the cost of toll roads throughout one's route and provide drivers with the option to take an alternate path.
In 2013, Waze was purchased for $1.5 billion by Google.
The app leverages user-generated information to help inform drivers about upcoming speed cameras, traffic, police presence, road accidents/closures, road construction or other hazards. It was developed in 2008 in Tel Aviv.
