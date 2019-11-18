West Bank settlements not illegal, US decides in historic US policy shift

“After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, this administration agrees with President Reagan,” Pompeo reportedly says in his planned statement, a reference to Ronald Reagan’s position that settlements were not inherently illegal. “The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law,” Pompeo is expected to say.

In the expected statement, Pompeo will also reportedly say that the US policy shift is “based on the unique facts, history and circumstances presented by the establishment of civilian settlements in the West Bank.”

“The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict and arguments about who is right and who is wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace,” he is expected to say.