West Bank settlements not illegal, US decides in historic US policy shift

It was not immediately clear how the new policy would impact the future roll out of the Trump peace plan.

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo listens during the news conference in Reykjavik (photo credit: ASGEIR ASGEIRSSON/REUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo listens during the news conference in Reykjavik
(photo credit: ASGEIR ASGEIRSSON/REUTERS)
In a historic reversal of US policy, the Trump administration is set to announce on Monday that it does not view Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal. The policy change is scheduled to be formalized in an official address by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington.
The decision, The Jerusalem Post has learned, came after a year-long review conducted by the State Department’s legal office. The team met with international law experts as well as officials from different governments to hear their opinions.
The review was prompted by the Obama administration’s decision to enable the passing of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 in December 2016, according to which settlement activity constitutes a "flagrant violation" of international law and has "no legal validity".
In 1978, the Carter administration concluded that the establishment of civilian settlements was inconsistent with international law but President Ronald Reagan overturned that stance in 1981. Until Obama, administrations recognized that settlement activity could be an obstacle to peace but mostly didn’t get caught up on legal positions.
It was not immediately clear how the new policy would impact the future roll out of the Trump peace plan.



“After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, this administration agrees with President Reagan,” Pompeo reportedly says in his planned statement, a reference to Ronald Reagan’s position that settlements were not inherently illegal. “The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law,” Pompeo is expected to say.
In the expected statement, Pompeo will also reportedly say that the US policy shift is “based on the unique facts, history and circumstances presented by the establishment of civilian settlements in the West Bank.”
“The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict and arguments about who is right and who is wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace,” he is expected to say. 


