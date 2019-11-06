Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Western Wall entrance to close periodically Wednesday

The process began at 3 pm and will be done by 3am Thursday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 16:21
Construction at the egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall

Construction at the egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The remodeling of the Western Wall's basic structure will be completed on Wednesday and will cause the entrance to the prayer space to be closed periodically.

The construction team is dismantling the crane that is on the Kotel and to ensure the safety of all visitors to the upper extension of the wall, the entrance will be closed for short periods of time according to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

The Foundation says the team will be doing everything possible to minimize any disruptions to the worshipers and visitors to the wall.


