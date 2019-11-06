Western Wall entrance to close periodically Wednesday

The remodeling of the Western Wall's basic structure will be completed on Wednesday and will cause the entrance to the prayer space to be closed periodically.



The construction team is dismantling the crane that is on the Kotel and to ensure the safety of all visitors to the upper extension of the wall, the entrance will be closed for short periods of time according to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

The process began at 3 pm and will be done by 3am Thursday morning.The Foundation says the team will be doing everything possible to minimize any disruptions to the worshipers and visitors to the wall.

