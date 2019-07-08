What did Netanyahu say about helicopter use for man who bought him cigars?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the police both "I don't remember" and "it's possible" when interrogated by police in Case 1000 (the Illegal Gifts Affair) about whether he provided tycoon Arnon Milchin an IDF helicopter for business purposes, Channel 12 reported late Monday.



Netanyahu allegedly received from billionaire Milchin: NIS 267,254 in cigars, NIS 199,819 of champagne and NIS 10,900 to Sara Netanyahu for jewelry.

The state prosecution, in its February 28 statement of allegations against Netanyahu, said that he knew about all of this, including gifts to Sara, which he has denied.Further, the prosecution alleged that Netanyahu summoned IDF Maj.-Gen. Eitan Dangot to provide Milchin an IDF helicopter to go to Jordan for business.Netanyahu’s lawyers have told The Jerusalem Post that this was for Indian businessman Ratan Tata to advance deals with Jordan, not for Milchin.But the prosecution says that Netanyahu also met with Milchin's accountant, Zeev Feldman and with close aide, Shlomo Filber (who features large in the Case 4000 the Bezeq-Walla! Affair) to ensure that the business plans were to benefit Milchin.Against this background, Channel 12 revealed what it said was a summary of the classified police transcript of Netanyahu being interrogated over the issue.While initially Netanyahu told top police interrogator Koresh Barnur that he did not remember or maybe sent the helicopter, later Netanyahu appears to "own" having gotten the helicopter, but claims that it was all for the good of the state to advance the peace process and relations with India.According to the report, Barnur repeatedly interrupts the prime minister demanding he explain why he got an IDF helicopter for a private business deal, for Milchin, who also happened to have given him extremely expensive gifts.The two go back and forth repeatedly with Netanyahu saying he did this for others, and Barnur seemingly raising his voice and demanding that Netanyahu provide examples.Netanyahu keeps saying he has examples, but needs time to think of them, while Barnur says "do not make me wait for them...give me examples right now."The surreal exchange shows the prime minister in the uncharacteristic position of being harried, lectured and defensive.Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to issue a final indictment against Netanyahu around December, following pre-indictment hearings in October which may reduce some of the charges against him in three different affairs.Netanyahu responded in a Facebook Live post by calling Channel 12 "Gantz-Barak TV" and criticizing the channel for requesting a response just ahead of their evening news broadcast."Gantz TV is trying to distract the public from the real question of who should be prime minister with gossip and manipulative reports, because they think you are idiots," Netanyahu said.Gil Hoffman contributed to this report

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



