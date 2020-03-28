What do you do during a rocket attack amid coronavirus quarantine?

The Health Ministry released guidelines on what to do in the event of a rocket attack and having to be in quarantine due to coronavirus.Upon seeking the nearest shelter, if possible, the quarantined individual should opt for an isolated shelter. In case that is not possible, the isolated person should wear a protective mask and stay away as far as possible from the others within the shelter and avoid having physical contact with them as well as facing in the opposite direction. If a plastic chair can be found in the shelter, one should be provided to the isolated person to be later disinfected using bleach.There are currently 3,460 Israelis diagnosed with the virus, while the latest number of Israelis isolated was last updated on Thursday and stood at 59,493.The Health Ministry released the guidelines after a rocket was fired from Gaza to Israel on Friday, breaking a lull from violence amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The IDF said that one projectile was fired from the northern part of the Hamas-run coastal enclave, with local reports saying that it struck an open field.
Palestinian media reports later said that Israeli Air Force jets struck several targets in the Strip.