What is the most densely populated city in Israel?

HAREDIM GATHER en masse in Bnei Brak. Is their leadership’s political model sustainable?.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The ultra-Orthodox community of Bnei Brak is the most densely populated city in Israel, according to data published this week by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics.
Further, the report found that Modi'in Illit - also a haredi stronghold - has the largest number of children in the city compared to the population. The city with the highest percentage of senior citizens over the age of 75 is Bat Yam.
Jerusalem remains Israel's largest city at 901,300 people. The next two largest cities are Tel Aviv-Jaffa (443,900) and Haifa (281,100).
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>