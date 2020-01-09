The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What steps lie ahead in the extradition process against Malka Leifer

Is there an end in sight to a process that has dragged on for more than a decade?

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 9, 2020 21:23
Malka Leifer (photo credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
Malka Leifer
(photo credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
The findings of the psychiatric panel that alleged pedophile Malka Leifer is mentally fit for trial were greeted on Thursday with great enthusiasm by those who claim she abused them and activists who have been working on the case.
But given that the case is now in its sixth year, is there an end in sight to a process that has dragged on for more than a decade?
Leifer is wanted in Australia on 74 charges of sexual molestation and rape of school girls at the Adas Israel school in Melbourne, where she worked from 2000 to 2008. But her extradition to Australia has been severely delayed due to her claim she is mentally unfit for trial.
Now that the psychiatric panel has submitted its opinion, the next step in the proceedings will be a scheduled hearing in the Jerusalem District Court next Tuesday, where the findings of the psychiatric panel will be reviewed in court for the first time.
Judge Chana Miriam Lomp, who is presiding over the case, is likely to schedule further hearings if Leifer’s lawyers request to cross-examine the panel experts as they have in the past and which they almost certainly will do again.
It is unclear how many hearings will be held, but even two hearings could take two or three months to complete.
Leifer’s very expensive defense lawyers have managed to successfully cast doubt on a previous psychiatric assessment that she was feigning mental illness. Their response on Thursday to the new panel’s findings indicated they would try and do so again.
Once the hearings on the new psychiatric opinion have been completed, Lomp will then make a final decision on whether Leifer is mentally fit for extradition.
An extradition trial would then be initiated, also in the Jerusalem District Court, that would not deal with any aspect of Leifer’s mental fitness. It would examine the merits of Australia’s extradition request, originally made in 2012.
The extradition trial could take several months.
In a civil suit in the Supreme Court of the Australian state of Victoria, Dassi Erlich – one of Leifer’s alleged victims – was awarded more than A$1.1 million in damages to be paid by the Adas Israel school where Leifer served as principal, as well as A$150,000 payable by Leifer herself.
The evidence against Leifer “discloses the sole motivation of Leifer in her dealings with the plaintiff was for her own sexual gratification,” the judge in that case said, adding that her actions showed “the destructive and evil nature of her sexual abuse of the plaintiff over a period of years.”
Should the Jerusalem District Court approve the extradition request, Leifer’s defense attorneys could then appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.
If the Supreme Court rejects the appeal, then the justice minister can approve the extradition order. But that decision, too, can be appealed to the High Court of Justice, which is the final chance for Leifer’s layers to prevent her extradition.
Putting a time scale on these sequence of events, assuming that Leifer’s defense team appeals at every step of the way, is difficult. Although six months for this process would be considered extremely rapid, it is likely the process could take a year or more.
The Australian government has exercised significant diplomatic pressure on Israel to bring the case to a denouement.
Last October, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for the legal proceedings against Leifer to be expedited, and the Australian attorney-general raised the issue with Israel’s attorney-general and justice minister only last month.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told an Australian delegation in October that the justice minister would very quickly approve a court decision approving extradition should it be issued.
So although there are several more phases of the extradition process to be navigated, it is possible, and even likely, that where bureaucratic or logistical processes can be hastened, they will be. That is due to the diplomatic pressure and the increasing embarrassment the case has become for Israel’s justice system.
The psychiatric panel’s findings that Leifer is fit for trial is a huge boost for the prosecution, her alleged victims and the campaign to extradite her back to Australia to stand trial.
But there is still a way to go before she might be seen on the docket in an Australian court.


Tags Israel australia Malka Leifer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Neville Teller Iran’s entrenchment in Iraq By NEVILLE TELLER
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz Hadran Alach – We Have Returned to You By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by