What were the most popular tweets, hashtags in Israel in 2019?



הביצוע של HOME בגמר אירוויזיון 2019 בתל אביב #eurovision #daretodream pic.twitter.com/D2DObIJehv קובי מרימי מתרגש כמו שאפשר להתרגש רק בבית.הביצוע של HOME בגמר אירוויזיון 2019 בתל אביב @KobiMarimi May 18, 2019

משה תמצמץ פעם אחת אם אתה מוחזק בבלפור פעמיים אם אתה בקיסריה https://t.co/dxmfu4kx0V September 17, 2019

Who wrote the tweet that got the most “likes” by Israelis in 2019? Which hashtags dominated our country’s Twitter feed?And what movies, actors and athletes were most discussed around the world?“In 2019, Israelis used Twitter to connect, campaign, learn, debate and have conversations,” Twitter explained in a release.The social media giant said that “Israeli Twitter” was dominated by three themes in 2019: elections, Eurovision and the TV series Game of Thrones.Israel had two elections on April 9, 2019 and September 17, 2019, with hashtags ranging from #IsraelElections2019, #IsraeliElections to #IsraElections2019. When a Twitter user tweeted one of those hashtags, a special elections emoji depicting the emblem of the State of Israel that shows a menorah surrounded by an olive branch on each side would appear.However, according to a report released Monday by Twitter – 2019: #ThisHappened on Twitter – the most popular hashtags this year were not focused on the elections. Instead, the top 10 were #Israel, #eurovision, #gameofthrones, #bts, #ai, #fortnite, #trx, #10yearchallenge, #avengersendgame and #israeltothemoon.The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest took place in Tel Aviv from May 14 to 18. Game of Thrones got immense attention that same month when it aired its final episode. According to Twitter, fans shared information on episodes, behind the scenes, statistics, actors, opinions and more on the social media platform.SpaceIL attempted to land a small spacecraft on the moon in April 2019. It crashed on contact.MK Zehava Gal-On wrote the tweet that got the most likes.On the day of Israel’s second election, Gal-On tweeted toward Moshe Kahlon saying, “Moshe, blink once if you are held in Balfour, twice if you are in Caesarea.”The official residence of the prime minister is on Balfour Street, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family home is in Caesarea.Israeli journalist Amit Segal tweeted the second most popular message on August 3, when he shared with the Twittersphere about the birth of his new baby. The tweet included a Hebrew poem. Segal has 460,000 Twitter followers.This year, Twitter also provided a list of top tweets that “became some of 2019’s most memorable moments” around the world.These included a tweet by World Record Egg: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)”The list also includes a video of an Asian young man filming himself dancing in front of his mirror. This post by @BTS_twt simply reads, “Duh” and includes a smiley face emoji with its tongue sticking out.What about TV shows? No. 1 was Game of Thrones, No. 2 Stranger Things and No. 3 The Simpsons.Movies: No. 1 The Avengers: Endgame, No. 2 Toy Story 4, and No. 3 Joker (2019).The most popular actor was Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) and the most popular sports team was FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona).The report explained that its lists include only the top tweet per meme format. Also, instead ranking by overall tweet volume, Twitter ranked popularity by the number of people tweeting about each topic.“We wanted to know what got the most people talking, not just what was the loudest,” Twitter explained.