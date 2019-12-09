The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What were the most popular tweets, hashtags in Israel in 2019?

“In 2019, Israelis used Twitter to connect, campaign, learn, debate and have conversations,” Twitter explained in a release.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 21:59
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
Who wrote the tweet that got the most “likes” by Israelis in 2019? Which hashtags dominated our country’s Twitter feed?
And what movies, actors and athletes were most discussed around the world?
“In 2019, Israelis used Twitter to connect, campaign, learn, debate and have conversations,” Twitter explained in a release.
The social media giant said that “Israeli Twitter” was dominated by three themes in 2019: elections, Eurovision and the TV series Game of Thrones.
Israel had two elections on April 9, 2019 and September 17, 2019, with hashtags ranging from #IsraelElections2019, #IsraeliElections to #IsraElections2019. When a Twitter user tweeted one of those hashtags, a special elections emoji depicting the emblem of the State of Israel that shows a menorah surrounded by an olive branch on each side would appear.
However, according to a report released Monday by Twitter – 2019: #ThisHappened on Twitter – the most popular hashtags this year were not focused on the elections. Instead, the top 10 were #Israel, #eurovision, #gameofthrones, #bts, #ai, #fortnite, #trx, #10yearchallenge, #avengersendgame and #israeltothemoon.
The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest took place in Tel Aviv from May 14 to 18. Game of Thrones got immense attention that same month when it aired its final episode. According to Twitter, fans shared information on episodes, behind the scenes, statistics, actors, opinions and more on the social media platform.
SpaceIL attempted to land a small spacecraft on the moon in April 2019. It crashed on contact.

MK Zehava Gal-On wrote the tweet that got the most likes.
On the day of Israel’s second election, Gal-On tweeted toward Moshe Kahlon saying, “Moshe, blink once if you are held in Balfour, twice if you are in Caesarea.”

The official residence of the prime minister is on Balfour Street, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family home is in Caesarea.
Israeli journalist Amit Segal tweeted the second most popular message on August 3, when he shared with the Twittersphere about the birth of his new baby. The tweet included a Hebrew poem. Segal has 460,000 Twitter followers.
This year, Twitter also provided a list of top tweets that “became some of 2019’s most memorable moments” around the world.
These included a tweet by World Record Egg: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)”
The list also includes a video of an Asian young man filming himself dancing in front of his mirror. This post by @BTS_twt simply reads, “Duh” and includes a smiley face emoji with its tongue sticking out.
What about TV shows? No. 1 was Game of Thrones, No. 2 Stranger Things and No. 3 The Simpsons.
Movies: No. 1 The Avengers: Endgame, No. 2 Toy Story 4, and No. 3 Joker (2019).
The most popular actor was Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) and the most popular sports team was FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona).
The report explained that its lists include only the top tweet per meme format. Also, instead ranking by overall tweet volume, Twitter ranked popularity by the number of people tweeting about each topic.
“We wanted to know what got the most people talking, not just what was the loudest,” Twitter explained.


Tags Israel twitter Space IL Eurovision 2019
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's rhetoric By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: A third round of elections: who's to blame? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz: Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by