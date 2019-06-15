Who says Hebrew Isn’t the Language of Love?

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

When 32 olim (new immigrants) arrived at The Jewish Agency’s Young Adult Center /Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem five months ago, they came to learn Hebrew and forge their future in Israel.





It turns out they’re finishing the Hebrew immersion language course as 16 couples, all of whom struck up relationships while memorizing verb conjugations and learning the difference between feminine and masculine numerals.

These couples are part of a group of 216 new arrivals from 40 countries that graduated last week from the Jewish Agency’s flagship ulpan program for university graduates.

As they take their first steps toward becoming part of the Jewish state, many have already found jobs as doctors, engineers, educators, pharmacists, pastry chefs, and computer programmers.

For Dana Wrubel, a social worker from New Jersey, and Ethan Amzallag, a lawyer from Paris, those first steps also involve planning a wedding and a life together.





Nine weeks after meeting at Ulpan Etzion, they became engaged. “I’m delighted to hear of the beautiful connections made at Ulpan Etzion and wish everyone a heartfelt Mazal Tov!” said Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog. “Learning Hebrew opens the door to becoming part of the people of Israel – from our timeless texts to catchy Hebrew pop tunes.”

The other cross-continental couples include a Scottish microbiologist and an Argentinian marketing executive; an Argentinian economist and a British psychologist; an American public health expert and an Argentinian pastry chef; and an American painter and a French psychologist.

Since the establishment of the State, the Jewish Agency has managed a network of 86 ulpan language programs that give new immigrants a start in Hebrew. The intensive course lasts for five months and include field trips and units on Israeli culture.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



