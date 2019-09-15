Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Why did 88 Russians die in Turkey this summer?

Roughly 6 million Russian tourists visited Turkey in 2018 and even more arrived in 2019, but not all tourists are prepared for the vacation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 15, 2019 18:24
Why did 88 Russians die in Turkey this summer?

Russian tourists are seen at Jaz Tour Khalef Hotel, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 22, 2018. Picture taken June 22, 2018. . (photo credit: ZOUBEIR SOUISSI / REUTERS)

Turkey is a popular tourist destination for Russians during the summer, attracting more than six million visitors this summer alone, Turkish Minute reported.

Sadly, when millions of people vacation in a foreign country, some will run into hardships or accidents.

Elderly Russians, not used to the hot climate of Turkey, suffer from heat strokes. Russians are at times involved in car crashes.

Several children and teenagers died in Turkey in August, a 12-year-old girl drowned in a hotel pool, a 16-year old girl died after being taken to hospital with acute appendicitis and a teenaged girl died in a water park.

88 Russian citizens died in Turkey during their holiday this summer.

Russian ambassador in Turkey Alexei Erkhov stressed that most incidents were due to ‘commonplace causes.’

 


Related Content

September 15, 2019
Ex-envoy to U.S.: Israel needs formal denial from U.S. of spy allegations

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut