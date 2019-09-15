Why did 88 Russians die in Turkey this summer?

Turkey is a popular tourist destination for Russians during the summer, attracting more than six million visitors this summer alone, Turkish Minute reported.



Sadly, when millions of people vacation in a foreign country, some will run into hardships or accidents.

Elderly Russians, not used to the hot climate of Turkey, suffer from heat strokes. Russians are at times involved in car crashes.Several children and teenagers died in Turkey in August, a 12-year-old girl drowned in a hotel pool, a 16-year old girl died after being taken to hospital with acute appendicitis and a teenaged girl died in a water park.88 Russian citizens died in Turkey during their holiday this summer.Russian ambassador in Turkey Alexei Erkhov stressed that most incidents were due to ‘commonplace causes.’

