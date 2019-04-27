Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Why does Amos Oz's grave still has no tombstone?

Three and a half months after author Amos Oz passed away, there is still no tombstone on his grave in the cemetery at Kibbutz Hulda.

By LIORA GOLDENBERG-STERN/MAARIV
April 27, 2019 14:07
1 minute read.
Wreaths are laid at a memorial service for Amos Oz in Tel Aviv, December 31st, 2018

Wreaths are laid at a memorial service for Amos Oz in Tel Aviv, December 31st, 2018. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

 
The widow, Nili Oz, is there any special reason?

"I do not like to be interviewed for the newspaper and certainly not about private things. In Kibbutz Hulda there is a place where they make very beautiful and good tombstones. I was born in Hulda and I know these people from childhood. In fact we are even lucky that we should not search. It turned out that some of my family had gone after the funeral and were not here. Every time we had to wait for someone in the family to come back so we could go to Hulda to see a stone that suited us."

I suppose that by the marking of one year since his passing there will be a tombstone.

"Of course. It could probably be even much sooner."


Is there any special quote of his that you intend to write on the stone?

"Everyone in our family knows everything needed to know. There is no need to worry. It'll be the nicest thing, you can be sure about that."

I admired your husband.

"He was a great man. Happy holidays."

