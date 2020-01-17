The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Why doesn't Israel have emergency dispatchers?

There have been several laws proposed to found such a body, however none of them have been successful.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 18, 2020 09:54
MDA ambulance arrives at the scene where a man was hit by a car in Haifa (photo credit: MDA)
MDA ambulance arrives at the scene where a man was hit by a car in Haifa
(photo credit: MDA)
After two people drowned in a flooded elevator during a disastrous storm in Israel in early January,  the idea of a single, unified rescue body has once again surfaced, since the kidnapping of the three boys in 2014, which lead to Operation Protective Edge.
However, in the time that has passed since the kidnapping until now, no progress has been made for numerous reasons. While Israel's police and fire departments, among other organizations, have expressed support for the idea, Magen David Adom (MDA) has stood against it, Ynet reported.
There have been several laws proposed to found such a body, however none of them have been successful. Some cite lack of resources and budget as a reason that no action has been taken. Others believe that Israel, unlike other counties, does not need a united emergency service. However, many argue that such a body could have prevented the deaths of the couple during the storm.
"The initial investigation done at the National Fire and Rescue Authority shows that it could have saved lives, instead of having an hour and fifteen minutes of embarrassing stories of not having enough man power to answer all the calls coming in" said Dr. Gal Alon, who formed the Government Planning and Strategy department between 2006-2009. "The idea of a such body came about after the Second Lebanon War, but nothing has been made of it in the last decade, though nobody in the government seems to be losing sleep over it."
Hadasa Ein-karem hospital, Professor Avi Rivkind has also spoken out in favor of such a system and against those who say it is unnecessary. "Given the technological means we have today, the death of the Tel Aviv couple could have probably been prevented," he said. "Instead they were moved from place to place and lost precious time. We have to unify all the call centers and create communication between them. Everyone needs to receive messages and know what is happening and give the proper response to each situation"
"The system needs to know how to recognize an emergency and send the appropriate task force," he continued. "Especially in a country that has to handle various threats, such a move should have happened a long time ago, at least a decade ago. I'm guessing it still hasn't happened because of people's egos, everyone wants to be in charge. You can be in charge in rotation and you could also just decide who is in charge."
Others agree with this position, saying that unification will bring many advantages, such as former police chief David Krauza. "If the unified center works properly, it will have a lot of value. It means that all decision makers, at least at the level of the center."
The idea that unifying all these bodies together will bring chaos he calls nonsense, and according to him: "A cop shouldn't explain how to give an infusion, but once there's someone from the MDA in, he will provide the information needed for such a case. We don’t expect the MDA to do the cops' work or for firemen to give medical treatment. What is happening between the MDA and other organizations is a mess, they're fighting over these events and it's obvious to me why they're opposed to a union. They don't even know how to manage a medical center, and if I'm not mistaken, it means that there are a lot of people who are hurt by the fact that there are multiple centers."
Omri Ron contributed to this report.


Tags mda police fire rain emergency
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
3 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
4 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
5 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by