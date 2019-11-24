The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Will Putin release Issachar when he visits Israel in January? – analysis

Yaffa Issachar is using every resource at her disposal to secure her daughter’s release. So far, all efforts, including those by high-ranking Israeli politicians, have failed.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 18:21
Russian President Vladimir Putin (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Russian President Vladimir Putin
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Other than playing guessing games about whether efforts to form a government will succeed or whether there will be a third election, the big question for many Israelis is whether Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to visit Jerusalem in January, will bring with him Naama Issachar, the American-Israeli woman who could spend up to seven-and-a-half years in a Russian prison because 9.5 grams of cannabis were found in her possession during a routine security check at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport when she was flying home from India via Russia.
Most people agree that even if Issachar made an innocent mistake, she should be punished, but say that her sentence of seven-and-a-half years in prison is far too harsh, especially in light of the fact that several countries have recognized or are in the process of recognizing the medicinal value of cannabis.
Several appeals have been made to Putin to commute her sentence, or simply order her release.
The most recent appeal was made last week by Theophilos III, the charismatic and eloquent Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, in the course of a visit to the Russian capital as a recipient of the Patriarch Alexei II Prize for the Orthodox People’s Union. Theophilos had been invited by the Russian Orthodox Church.
En route to Moscow, Theophilos, accompanied Naama’s mother, Yaffa, who has been on a monthly commute between Tel Aviv and Moscow, ever since her daughter’s incarceration seven months ago.
Yaffa Issachar is using every resource at her disposal to secure her daughter’s release. So far, all efforts, including those by high-ranking Israeli politicians, have failed. Thus Yaffa turned to the Greek Orthodox Church, which she knows has some sway in Russia.
Although Theophilos, who is a multi-lingual avid reader of newspapers, was no stranger to the case, Yaffa described it to him in detail including the intolerable conditions under which Naama is being held.
Moved by Naama’s plight, Theophilos promised to do his utmost to help her.
He was accompanied to his meeting with Putin by Kirill, the Russian Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia, and Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Noting that Putin celebrated his 67th birthday last month, Theophilos wished him a happy birthday. The Russian leader thanked Theophilos for the care that he provides for Russian pilgrims to the Holy Land, and said that he was well aware of the hardships faced by Christians in the Middle East, “the cradle of the Christian faith.” Putin emphasized the need for unity in all endeavors to protect the interests of Christian communities throughout the Middle East.
At the meeting, Putin referred to his visit to Israel in the new year to attend the International Holocaust Remembrance Forum and the unveiling of a monument to the victims of Nazism in the Soviet Union during WWII, specifically the Siege of Leningrad.
There are other Russian monuments in Israel, one of which is located in the grounds of the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.
Putin declared his belief that cooperation with Israel is essential, and expressed his satisfaction with the good cooperation achieved with the Israeli leadership as well as with the Jewish community of Russia, whose representatives, he said, serve as a bridge in Russia’s relations with Israel.
According to Hebrew media reports, Theophilos presented Putin with a letter from Yaffa Issachar pleading for her daughter’s well-being and asked Putin to pardon her daughter.
Putin holds the trump card in this matter, and is unlikely to announce his final decision until moments before his plane lands in Israel in January, unless of course he is persuaded earlier by his good friend and Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar.
But if Putin continues to play his cards close to his chest, he will wait until his plane is in Israeli air space before announcing whether he has answered the prayers of Naama’s family and friends.
To bring her home would be a political coup in the face of all the negative publicity that Russia has received. It would show that one person can make difference by demonstrating the humane side of his character.


Tags Vladimir Putin putin and israel Naama Issachar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yosef I. Abramowitz Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times By MAYA JACOBS , YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman Jewish people are alive and well, the proof is in ashes By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by