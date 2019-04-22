Will defense ties increase between Israel and the Ukraine?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel has been selling military equipment to the Ukraine for over two decades, and with the election of Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jewish comedian and novice politician, there is a good chance to increase defense ties between the two countries.



Israel has maintained a neutral stance since the outbreak of the Donbas war with Russia in 2014, refraining many times from voting for Western-backed condemnations of Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Last Thursday Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko warned that there remains the chance that full blown war between the two countries could break out."The peculiarity of the Russian-Ukrainian war is that within one hour it can turn into a full-scale conventional conflict involving land, naval, aviation components and special operations forces," Muzhenko said in an interview with Ukraine's Fakty i Kommentarii newspaper.The conflict between the two countries has killed over 13,000 people (approximately 3,300 of them civilians) according to the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights and has led the Ukraine to refurbish their military with large contracts for new NATO friendly military equipment.According to Ukrainian media, over $1.3 billion dollars allocated by the United States to strengthen Kiev’s defensive capabilities with the US Special Representative for Ukraine negotiations, Kurt Volker, saying that Washington is considering the possibility of supplying more anti-tank missiles, as well as air defense and coastal defense systems to Kiev.“They are losing soldiers every week defending their own country,” Volker was quoted by The Guardian as saying in September. “And so in that context it’s natural for Ukraine to build up its military, engage in self-defense, and it’s natural to seek assistance and is natural that other countries should help them. And of course they need lethal assistance because they’re being shot at.”Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak announced in March that 120 new types of military equipment have been recently introduced in the Ukrainian armed forces and that the military is working to design new reconnaissance systems, electronic warfare systems, new reconnaissance vehicles,and radar systems “to significantly increase their [Ukrainian Armed Forces] capabilities.”And that possibly opens the door to new contracts with Israeli companies.Israel’s defense ministry and companies like Elbit and Rafael would not divulge any information on arms exports to The Jerusalem Post, but defense ties with Kiev are certainly in place.In January Ukrainian media reported that a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Israeli defense giant Elbit Systems and Ukraine’s Ukroboronprom for the development of joint projects in the areas of communications, surveillance and reconnaissance systems for the Ground and Air Forces, air rescue equipment, radar stations, equipment for port protection, modernization of armored vehicles.Elbit Systems is part of a group investing in Ukraine’s defense establishment and the company’s CEO Bezhalel Machlis said in March that the company’s sales in Europe accounted for 22.6% of its 2017 sales, a 20% increase from the previous, largely due European countries realizing the need to rebuild their defense systems in the face of the growing Russian presence in both Syria and the Ukraine.And while the millions of dollars in revenues from the possible increase in contracts signed between defense companies, the military ties between the two countries is likely to remain under the table.During the January visit of an official Ukrainian delegation, Poltorak said that Kiev was considering the possibility of training Ukrainian troops in Israel at the IMI Academy for Advanced Security & Anti-Terror Training."The possibility of training members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at that Academy was considered during the meeting," he was quoted by the Ukrainian press service as saying at the time.The academy, which specializes in training and projects in the fields of security, anti-terrorism, is a subsidiary of Israel Military Industries ltd (IMI) which was recently bought by Elbit.Israeli troops were also reportedly in the Ukraine in October to train on the Russian S-300 missile defense system which was recently deployed to Syria. While Israel refused to comment on the matter, foreign reports have said said that both Israel and the United States had sent military delegations to Ukraine to train against the system.Though the S-300 deployed to Syria remains in the hands of the Russians, which Israel has a deconfliction mechanism in place with, it is only a matter of time before it’s handed over to the Assad regime, posing a real threat to Israeli jets.While the ties between the two countries may remain hush hush due to Israel’s fear of Russian wrath, considering the crises in Syria and Donbas, by exchanging experience fighting Russian equipped forces, the two countries stand much to gain in ensuring their respective security.

