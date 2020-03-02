The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Win or lose, Netanyahu's trial is still March 17 – analysis

A real trial will move forward and, with Netanyahu’s immunity card played and frayed in January, there is nothing anyone can do to stop this already moving ship from sailing forward.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 2, 2020 18:40
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the Knesset, February 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The fate of the nation will be decided on Monday.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz could win and take the country in a new direction.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could win and stay the course on a variety of roads he has led the nation down for the last 11 years.
With the polls showing Gantz and Netanyahu neck and neck once again, this is a moment of maximum uncertainty.
Yet, there is one certainty.
On March 17, in just two weeks, Netanyahu’s trial will start, making him the first sitting prime minister (even if Gantz wins, he will not have formed a new government that quickly) to sit for a criminal trial.
Forget that the first Netanyahu probes started in 2016 and took forever to get to this point.
A real trial will move forward and, with Netanyahu’s immunity card played and frayed in January, there is nothing anyone can do to stop this already moving ship from sailing forward.
And regardless of who wins Monday’s election, the trial will eventually lead to final results for Netanyahu and the country.
What will the March 17 hearing look like?
After noting what a major moment it is and that its final consequences cannot be stopped – the truth is March 17 itself will not look like much.
The opening day of such complex trials is usually taken up mostly by lawyers fighting over whether all the relevant documents have been shared with the defense, setting a witness schedule and fixing a factual framework for the trial itself.
The real heart of the trial, with witnesses, objections and cross-examination, will likely start in mid or late 2020.
One reason there is such uncertainty about when this will start is because Netanyahu is a sitting prime minister and may use emergencies to delay hearings.
To date, the court has moved very slowly with the case, waiting from January 28, when the indictment was filed, until March 17 to hold even the first technical hearing.
In doing so, the courts have signaled that they will allow fear of interfering with election politics to delay the schedule. The High Court of Justice gave this exact rationale in explaining why it would not rule on a petition to disqualify Netanyahu pre-election.
So the courts will probably give Netanyahu more time to prepare for trial based on the idea that after March 2 he will be trying to form a government.
Further, Netanyahu has also achieved delays in the past by making changes to his legal team and other maneuverings, something he could try again.
Once the trial does start, it could present drama like no other. Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and former Mossad director Tamir Pardo may testify.
Blue and White’s No. 2 Yair Lapid, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and a comprehensive list of top Netanyahu advisers, including three who turned state’s witness, will all likely testify.
Netanyahu himself will be compelled to answer hard questions about his actions on a playing field where the rules of criminal procedure govern – not the same as his Facebook videos or even media interviews when he can obfuscate.
Could this stage of the trial impact his political standing if he is still prime minister or in politics? It is hard to say. It will certainly be an unflattering image and will deflect him time-wise and message-wise from serious national security or economic issues. However, Netanyahu has a die-hard slice of the country that supports him, as did Olmert – up until conviction.
In terms of a verdict, we are probably looking at mid 2021-mid 2023.
The uncertainty in time depends on whether Netanyahu tries to resolve the trial as fast as possible hoping to lift the cloud from his head or whether (the more likely option) he tries to draw it out as long as possible to delay his potential conviction to help stay in office or maintain his political power.
Case 4000 in particular has a massive amount of evidence which the defense could spend extensive time critiquing.
If convicted, this would overwhelmingly be the political end of Netanyahu. Even Olmert’s most die-hard supporters mostly deserted him once he was convicted. A conviction in court is still a red-line for law-abiding citizens.
If Netanyahu is convicted, his sentence could come down anytime between the start of 2022 and late 2024 – probably around six to 15 months from the verdict.
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert was convicted in March 2014 and sentenced in May 2015.
Typical cases actually only have weeks or months pass for sentencing, but just as Olmert dragged out the process, Netanyahu likely would pull out all of the stops to delay jail.
If convicted, Netanyahu would probably enter jail between mid 2022 – mid 2025 - three to nine months from the sentencing.
Olmert was sentenced in May 2015, but his appeal to the Supreme Court delayed prison until February 2016. Netanyahu would try the same tactics in order to try to obtain an acquittal, to reduce his sentence and to delay.
So the election is crucial. But there are legal forces operating now which will grab the country’s attention in 2020 and which control Netanyahu’s ultimate fate regardless of Monday’s results.


