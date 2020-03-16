The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
With 255 cases of coronavirus, why is Israel in near-lockdown?

Almost every aspect of the country’s crippling medical system can be understood as the coronavirus crisis unfolds.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 16, 2020 19:38
The novel coronavirus that has spread across the world, infecting more than 175,000 people, has hit the Jewish state too. But as of the latest reports by the Health Ministry, less than 300 Israelis have COVID-19 and no one has died. So why is the government shutting us down?
According to experts in public policy and health, the severity of the measures being taken now is because the country has let its medical system deteriorate for decades and now, we are not prepared.
“Before the outbreak of the current pandemic, hospital occupancy rates in Israel were already the highest in the developed world, while its mortality rates from infectious diseases, which doubled in the past two decades alone, are not only higher than in every other developed country, they are 73% higher than the second ranked country,” said Prof. Dan Ben-David, president and founder of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research and a faculty member in the Department of Public Policy at Tel Aviv University. “We shut the country down to deal with something that we neglected for decades.”
Almost every aspect of the country’s crippling medical system can be understood as the coronavirus crisis unfolds.
If you have the highest occupancy rates in hospitals - some hospitals are at over 100% all year round, according to Ben-David and in some cases during flu season top 200% - then people are treated in the corridors and dining halls under unclean conditions.
“It’s like a petri dish,” he said, “so there is no wonder that people die at such fast rates from infectious disease – 15 times more people die from infectious disease than car accidents.”
If hospitals are at over-capacity, then there is no degree of freedom to start filling up hospital beds because none of them are empty.
“If we would have occupancy rates like hospitals in other countries, we would be able to hospitalize people at first” before shutting down the country, said Ben-David.
Moreover, he said, even if there had been enough beds, there is also not enough staff. We are woefully understaffed when it comes to all medical professionals, the statistics show, but especially when it comes to nurses. Ben-David said Israel has nearly the lowest number of nurses per capita compared to other OECD countries and nearly the lowest number of nursing school graduates.
And what about Israel’s laboratories? Many more tests could be processed and faster if our labs were more fully staffed and could dedicate more hours.
Even worse, said Zev Feldman, chairman of the Israel State Employed Physicians Organization and Deputy President of the Israeli Medical Association, is that the country lacks protective gear needed by doctors and lab workers to ensure they do not become infected when treating patients or checking their polymerase chain reaction, or PCR screening test.
On Monday, the deputy director general of the Central Laboratory for Detecting Coronavirus of the Ministry of Health at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer tested positive for COVID-19 and the lab was shut down.  The central laboratory had carried out approximately 480 tests on a daily basis.
In addition, two medical professionals working at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital were reported to have contracted the virus.
According to the most recent Health Ministry numbers, around 2,600 medical professionals are in isolation.
The chair of the residents’ organization Mirsham, Dr. Rey Biton, lamented Monday in a statement that “entire wards have been closed, vital medical teams have gone into quarantine, and our most valuable resources - doctors - are going to waste.”
She called on the Health Ministry to provide more and enough protective gear to medical professionals and to make it obligatory that they wear it when examining patients showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Those symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.
The chairman of the Israel Medical Association, Prof. Zion Hagay, said that hospitals were low on masks and that a large number of both masks and protective suits had been stolen. But he noted that he had been in contact with the Health Ministry, which had assured him that a large delivery of equipment from South Africa would be delivered to all hospitals soon.
Feldman noted that there are holes in the Health Ministry’s guidelines, as well, which deal only with treating patients who are suspected of having the virus.
“The big unknown is the regular patients who come to the emergency room and complain of a headache or abdominal pain or trauma,” he said. “We should assume that some of them are already contaminated with the virus and we need to take precautions.”
“But all of these are things that you need to plan for years in advance, to plan for emergencies,” Ben-David reiterated.
“We left ourselves no degree of freedom if we have a major problem,” he continued. “Now, it is exploding in our faces.”
Israel, however, is one of the world’s most nimble countries in dealing with crises on very short notice and the Start-up Nation is known for its out-of-the-box solutions, Ben-David said. So, the country will likely not crumble under the coronavirus. Still, he said that Israel should take this crisis as “a wakeup call for more serious strategic long-term policies that won’t require Israel to implement such severe measures in the future.”


