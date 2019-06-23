Wives of jailed polygamous cult leader will run for Knesset

From Left: Aderet, Shiran, Ilana and Ezmara Ambash.
The wives of Daniel Ambash announced on Sunday they will create a new political party that will run for Knesset under the name "Kama," vowing to fight for promoting the status of the individual.
Daniel Ambash was sentenced to 26 years in prison in 2013 for sexual abuse and the detention of women and minors under conditions of slavery in Jerusalem area and in Tiberias.
Ambash, a known polygamist, has 6 wives and 15 children, who despite reports of sadistic abuse, rape and violence, have never denounced him and in 2018 demanded a conjugal visit.
"The State of Israel, which defines itself as the only democracy in the Middle East and boasts of statements about enlightenment, is thousands of light years away from these superlatives," said Aderet Ambash, the party's chairwoman.
"The state intereferes with the citizen's life more and more. When we are elected, we will introduce a series of laws and changes that will define the rights of the individual and the intervention of the state in his life, Aderet explained.
Aderet concluded by explaining that "We decided to establish a women's party without having the intention of depriving men of their rights. We are women who chose the Torah as a way of life and believe in values of liberalism and freedom of the individual by virtue of the belief in "free choice.""
